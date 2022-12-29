When I was leaving the city commission meeting on December 13, the head of the engineering department for the City of Williston, David Juma, was going back into the meeting room. Supposing he had forgotten something, someone asked him what he was doing, and Juma quietly and somewhat hesitantly said he was going back to the meeting room to see if a couple people who had physical limitations wanted a hand walking to their vehicle since it was snowing and a little slippery outside.

I found this action on Juma’s part to be so refreshing. I will be the first to admit that when it comes to some government officials and employees, my tendency can be to question and criticize; however, when individuals in those roles demonstrate competence in their work combined with humility of heart (as Juma demonstrated through his thoughtfulness, for instance), my bent is more toward appreciating how they serve our community.



