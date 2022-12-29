When I was leaving the city commission meeting on December 13, the head of the engineering department for the City of Williston, David Juma, was going back into the meeting room. Supposing he had forgotten something, someone asked him what he was doing, and Juma quietly and somewhat hesitantly said he was going back to the meeting room to see if a couple people who had physical limitations wanted a hand walking to their vehicle since it was snowing and a little slippery outside.
I found this action on Juma’s part to be so refreshing. I will be the first to admit that when it comes to some government officials and employees, my tendency can be to question and criticize; however, when individuals in those roles demonstrate competence in their work combined with humility of heart (as Juma demonstrated through his thoughtfulness, for instance), my bent is more toward appreciating how they serve our community.
As the City of Williston seeks a new city administrator (application deadline of January 22), my hope is that the city commissioners and staff involved in the hiring process will seek an individual who exhibits the two core qualities mentioned above—high competence and low ego. I have attended the city commission meeting for several years and have had various interactions with the previous city administrator and can therefore attest to the influence that individual has. They set the tone for the City of Williston as an organization, and they have a great impact on how the public perceives the organization and our community at large. This transition in the City of Williston is a great opportunity to set an improved tone for our community—one that I hope will be characterized more by high competence, low ego, and by considering others above oneself. Perhaps Juma would be good to consult in the hiring process as he would likely be able to identify candidates who have similar qualities as he does—high competence, low ego, and a propensity to consider others above oneself. These are qualities that are critical for leadership within our community. In a city administrator, these qualities would promote improved PR for the City of Williston and perhaps even promote economic development opportunities and enhance quality of life in our community as we seek to bridge the gaps that sometimes exist between government entities and those they serve.