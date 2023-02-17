North Dakota legislators must pass House Bill 1004, as the safety of thousands of North Dakotans depends on it. If passed, HB1004 would provide additional funding to the public health division of the Department of Health and Human Services. This division helps fund the 20 domestic violence/sexual assault (DV/SA) crisis and advocacy programs across North Dakota that are in desperate need of increased funding. I am writing to you as the Executive Director of CAWS North Dakota, the statewide coalition representing these programs.

DV/SA agencies provide wrap-around safety, healing, and prevention services. This includes round-the-clock crisis response, shelter/housing, counseling, accountability/education for those who have used violence, crime victim advocacy, sexual assault response/advocacy, supervised visitation and exchange, prevention/outreach, legal services, and transitional housing/self-sufficiency support.



