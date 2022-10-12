One of the most frustrating aspects of modern-day politics is the creation of narratives with little basis in fact. Unfortunately, we have watched candidate Cara Mund fall into this disappointing political pattern.

Ms. Mund portrays herself as a groundbreaker - the first North Dakota woman to seek office in Washington, DC. She is not the first, but that hasn’t changed her narrative. She and her supporters have characterized the Republican Party as one controlled by old, white men with no respect or place for women. To imply that women have no role - as Ms. Mund and her supporters have asserted - not only disparages our colleague Kelly Armstrong, it also ignores the contributions and achievements of our 110 combined years of public service to the people of North Dakota, as well as the contributions of the many women who came before us. We are committee chairs, appropriators, and statewide office holders. We have advanced countless pieces of legislation supporting education, human services, agriculture, and energy. We are not victims but effective policy-makers and leaders in our state.



