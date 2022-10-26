North Dakotans have a candidate running for the US Senate. Rick Becker is a man of integrity and truth. Rick Becker has a past history of being in the legislature as a strong Representative fighting for North Dakotans. Rick Becker wants to be a good steward of your hard-earned money and, Rick wants to continue his fight for North Dakota.

A top priority for Rick Becker is to abolish the Department of Education (DOE). The Department of Health, education and Welfare was split into two different cabinet-level positions by the Department of Education Organization Act. This action took place during the Carter Administration. As of 2018, the DOE consisted of 4,000 employees with an annual budget of $68billion. Abolishing the DOE would not only save money, but it would also allow states to shift the focus away from financing and toward curriculum development.



