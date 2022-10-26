North Dakotans have a candidate running for the US Senate. Rick Becker is a man of integrity and truth. Rick Becker has a past history of being in the legislature as a strong Representative fighting for North Dakotans. Rick Becker wants to be a good steward of your hard-earned money and, Rick wants to continue his fight for North Dakota.
A top priority for Rick Becker is to abolish the Department of Education (DOE). The Department of Health, education and Welfare was split into two different cabinet-level positions by the Department of Education Organization Act. This action took place during the Carter Administration. As of 2018, the DOE consisted of 4,000 employees with an annual budget of $68billion. Abolishing the DOE would not only save money, but it would also allow states to shift the focus away from financing and toward curriculum development.
Student scores in the United States are not improving under the Department of Education. The standards in the US fall significantly under other countries. By abolishing the DOE, we would get a fresh start into our local educational systems.
The DOE’s presence may not be constitutional. The structure does not follow the vision that the Founding Fathers had for this country, so it is really a legal department?
Abolishing the Department of Education would prevent the Federal government from blackmailing the states to follow the rules for they have set up.
The cost of Department of Education is phenomenal. Even though the Department of Education in the United States has spent over $1.4 trillion, it has had ZERO impact on test scores. In fact, test scores have declined.
Student Loans would go into the private industry and people would receive better service.
Eliminating the DOE abolishes the one size fits all concept.
Eliminating the DOE also eliminates the bureaucracy that creeps into the educational system.
Eliminating the DOE allows states to have oversight and complete control of their education budget.
Eliminating the DOE decrease duplication in the national system. Numerous bureaucrats juggle paperwork back and forth in a failed effort to manage the system. Useless and wasteful processes are unnecessarily duplicated with this effort at taxpayer’s expense! Taxpayers could save 9 billion dollars each year in meaningless labor.