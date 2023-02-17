HB 1332 proposes to permit social workers to use a discredited treatment method called conversion therapy to convert the sexual orientation of gay and lesbian persons to be heterosexual and to change transgendered persons to the declared birth gender. Conversion therapy is ineffective and often dangerous and unethical. Citizens of ND are urged to oppose this legislation to ensure the defeat of this misguided and dangerous bill.

The best science on sexual orientation teaches us that sexual orientation is not a choice. If you doubt this, ask yourself when you chose to be heterosexual. No such choice was made. Sexual orientation cannot be changed. The science on gender is similar. People do not choose gender identity.



Tags

Load comments