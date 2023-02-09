My son, age eleven (11), and my two (2) brothers all have Type 1 Diabetes. Type 1 Diabetes is not a lifestyle choice. Without regular doses of insulin, Type 1 Diabetes is always fatal. Often confused with Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 Diabetes is not the result of being overweight, sedentary, or hormone dysregulation.

Type 1 Diabetes is not preventable and usually first afflicts its victims when they are juveniles. In order to live, children with Type 1 Diabetes must have access to insulin, glucose monitoring supplies, and other preventative supplies, such as insulin pumps, glucagon, needles, and alcohol wipes. In addition to lifesaving insulin, Type 1 Diabetics must monitor and calculate their food intake, get regular exercise, and visit a specialist every ninety (90) days. In North Dakota, the only pediatric endocrinologists practice in Fargo and conduct outreach sessions in Bismarck and Minot.



Tags

Load comments