Recreational marijuana was a very bad idea four years ago when it was soundly defeated, and it is still a very bad idea. Nothing has changed in four years to make recreational marijuana a better choice for the people of North Dakota.
Although the marijuana advocates try to sell us a bill of goods of inevitably, they still do not have the support of the majority of North Dakota voters. Their claim that recreational marijuana was approved by the legislature in 2021 is simply false. The fact one chamber fell for the argument of recreational marijuana does not make it final, let alone lawful. For recreational marijuana to become law through the legislature it must be debated and approved by both the House and the Senate, and then it has to be signed by the Governor.
This renewed effort to inflict recreational marijuana on the people of North Dakota is simply a cynical ploy to bypass the free and full discussion of all of the problems associated with wide-open recreational marijuana sales and use under the guise it has already been approved by the legislature.
We have medical marijuana for those for whom it brings a measure of relief from pain, and there is a way for people with minor marijuana convictions to be pardoned.
I urge all of you who overwhelmingly voted against recreational marijuana four years ago in 2018 to vote against it again this year. Nothing has happened to make me change my NO vote from four years ago, and I am sure nothing has happened to make all of you who joined me in voting NO any happier with widespread recreational marijuana. Vote NO, you’ll be glad you did!
Don’t be fooled; this will not be good for North Dakota, for our health, and for our children.