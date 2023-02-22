The League of Women Voters of North Dakota (LWVND) encourages voting methods that provide the broadest voter representation possible and are expressive of voter choices. LWVND also supports legislation to allow local jurisdictions to explore alternative voting methods.

That is why LWVND strongly opposes House Bill 1273 because it does just the opposite - it would prohibit North Dakota cities and counties from adopting alternative voting methods and prevent voters from accurately expressing their preferences and electing the strongest candidate.



