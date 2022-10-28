As I check my mail daily, I notice more and more flyers from John Hoeven bashing Rick Becker and he seems to be fixated on the topic of crop insurance. He claims that Rick Becker is against the farmer. Not only have I done my research but over the past year I have gotten to know Rick Becker and spoke with him personally about this topic. Rick Becker is not against the farmer and does not want to end crop insurance but instead wants to reform it to make it better. He wants to offer a private option and move it away from our federal government and into the hands of the states. He stands for our civil liberties and his goal is to maximize freedom. The more we entrust in the federal government and let them control, the less freedom that we have. John Hoeven claims that he is for the farmer when he continues to vote for bills that are for the 30x30 program such as the Great American Outdoors Act. The goal of the 30x30 program is for the government to have control of 58% of the land in the United States by 2030. That takes control of the land away from the farmer. Tuesday November 8, we as North Dakotans will have a choice to make. The country is headed in the wrong direction and things are not going to change if we just sit back and let everyone else do the work and make decisions for us. I encourage everyone to do their research before they go vote.