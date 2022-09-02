Our school board members ran on transparency and fiscal responsibility. In the last 12 months they kept a business manager they were aware was unable to fulfill all the duties, gave that person a raise, then that person left after discovering the $5M deficit they had claimed to be a possibility for the entire year turned into a $9M discrepancy and a multi-million dollar surplus. To be clear, internally complaints had begun very early on about the lack of knowledge regarding grant funding and e-rate funding among other major issues like bills not being paid on time. I personally received a cut off notice from a vendor due to non-payment while employed there and am aware of other vendors who had to do the same.
They refuse to answer for the last 12 month of mistakes made that they were aware of did nothing. Why did they throw Mrs. Heser under the bus? It seems like they want this district o fail. They provide no answers to vital questions like is there a conflict of interest between John Kasmer and Chris Jundt? Does John bank at Chris's bank? If so, neither should hold leadership positions due to the possible use of undue influence nor should either serve together on a committee, both of which are happening. That's not very transparent behavior, nor has anything they've done so far been fiscally responsible. Yet, they've restricted board meetings so questioning their poor decisions is difficult and they don't respond to e-mails. So, how do we hold our school board accountable when they don't believe they need to be?