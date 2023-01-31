Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated. They've been asking various Congresses and Administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918, 104 years ago.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. They are only compensated for projected lost wages and not including a ‘loss of quality of life’ payment. U.S. courts now routinely award quality of life payments in any judgment concerning personal injury cases.



