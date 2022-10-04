Don’t give away the power of your vote.
Having completed just two years in the ND House of Representatives I would like to share with you my perspective on what a two term, eight-year limit, on a Legislator in the ND House or Senate means for North Dakota citizens.
Approving term limits in North Dakota is limiting your rights as a citizen to choose and elect public officials you want to represent you and your district. Your elected Representatives and Senator represent about 17,000 people. This is a small number of people when compared to most states. For those that care to be involved in policies affecting our state it is quite easy to develop a personal relationship with your elected official. If that Legislator is representing you well, isn’t there value in sending them back to continue serving your district and maintaining that personal relationship rather than having to always develop new relationships with someone who may or may not be as effective in serving your district?
The North Dakota Legislature is limited by the ND Constitution to 80 days of meeting every two years. A yes vote on term limits would limit your State Legislator to serving a maximum of 320 days in session where they can adopt or eliminate laws and set a biennial budget.
North Dakota Legislators are part time employees. Unless retired, most legislators maintain their normal jobs and businesses. Serving the people of the district while still maintaining everyday responsibilities to our families and jobs is not an easy task. Expecting your Legislators to continue with part time service while becoming knowledgeable enough to become an effective appropriation chairman crafting a $5 billion general fund budget and nearly a $17 billion total state budget in this short period of time is quite a reach. Legislators will require more guidance and direction from full time bureaucrats and the executive branch, shifting power away from the Legislative branch. I really don’t think that is what North Dakotans want.
You may be the next Legislator serving, how long do you think it would take you to completely master a $17 billion dollar state budget? How about being a House or Senate leader where you should have a thorough understanding of all the rules and procedures of your chamber? Who is going to be in committee meetings to remember why fences were built so we don’t tear them down to relearn why they were there? If the people of North Dakota pass term limits, will they eventually see the need to make their Legislators full time so they can represent their constituents as well as they do now?
As a current elected Legislator, you may think I am expressing an opinion that is self-serving and thus not as credible as someone who isn’t currently an elected Legislator. If the polling numbers saying as many as 81% of people support term limits in North Dakota are correct, would it be more self-serving to keep my experiences and insight to myself and remain silent? Or is sharing my insight for the benefit of you the North Dakota citizen to make an informed decision really what you should expect from your elected leaders?
Please take the time to fully understand the limitations you are placing on the Legislative branch of Government and the likely shift of influence to the Executive branch and unelected officials. As a North Dakota citizen, a father, a husband, and a Legislator I ask for you to vote no on term limits.
Velva, North Dakota