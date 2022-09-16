Dear Editor,

In the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours. Yes, you read that right, every THREE HOURS. Preventing these tragedies is at the heart of Rail Safety Week, September 19-25, 2022. The North Dakota Safety Council is proud to be the lead agency for Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas – a non-profit established to end collisions, injuries, and deaths at rail crossings, and one of several agencies partnering in this work.



