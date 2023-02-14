The following North Dakota authors, poets, and essayists, strongly oppose HB 1205, SB 2123, and SB 2360.
These bills are unconstitutional, will result in censorship, and violate the freedom of speech for all North Dakotans. They threaten public librarians with criminal charges and imprisonment for simply doing their jobs: providing books and information.
Public libraries across the state already adhere to collection development policies that librarians use to shape their collections. Each library includes a variety of materials that reflect the people in their communities.
The current obscenity law in ND Code ensures that pornography is not available to children in libraries, either in physical or digital formats. Libraries are already compelled to employ content filters on the Internet access they provide to patrons in accordance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA.)
Beyond that, choosing which books are appropriate for children is not a task that should be set by the government through censorship laws. Each of us is free to decide what information we want to access in a library. However, we don’t get to choose for other people. For minors, parents should make these decisions for their own children.
For these reasons, we share our concern over this dangerous wave of censorship and urge legislators to vote NO on all three of these bills.
Sincerely,
Taylor Brorby, author of “Boys and Oil: Growing up Gay in a Fractured Land”, “Crude: Poems” and “Coming Alive: Action and Civil Disobedience.”
Byron L. Dorgan, former U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator from North Dakota. New York Times best-selling author of five books, including “The Girl in the Photograph: The True Story of a Native American Child, Lost and Found in America.”
Heid E. Erdrich, author of "Little Big Bully" and six other collections of poetry as well as "Original Local" an Indigenous foods book, and is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
Louise Erdrich, author of “The Night Watchman”, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, “The Round House”, awarded The National Book Award, has twice won the National Book Critics Circle Award, for “Love Medicine” and “LaRose”, and has written children’s books. Recipient of North Dakota’s Rough Rider Award. Member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
Melanie Hoffert, essayist and author of “Prairie Silence: A Memoir” which won the Minnesota Book Award in the Memoir and Creative Non-Fiction category.
Clay S. Jenkinson is a writer and humanities scholar based in Bismarck, North Dakota. He is a Thomas Jefferson scholar with a strong interest in the Enlightenment's commitment to robust debate, a free marketplace of ideas, and an end to state censorship of all sorts. He is the author of books on Jefferson, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and Theodore Roosevelt. His most recent book is, “The Language of Cottonwoods: Essays on the Future of North Dakota.”
Martin Keller, journalist, pop culture critic, editor, columnist, author of “Hijinx & Hearsay: Scenester Stories from Minnesota’s Pop Life” and “The Space Pen Club.” Has written for Minnesota Monthly, the Star Tribune, the St. Paul Pioneer Press, City Pages, and Twin Cities Reader, and national publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Washington Post, and the Boston Globe.
Chuck Klosterman, bestselling author of eight nonfiction books and two novels, “Downtown Owl” and “The Visible Man.” Journalist for The New York Times, The Washington Post, GQ, Esquire, Spin, The Guardian, The Believer, Billboard, The A.V. Club, and ESPN. Klosterman served as the Ethicist for The New York Times Magazine for three years, appeared in the LCD Soundsystem documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits, and was an original founder of the website Grantland with Bill Simmons.
Debra Marquart, author of “The Horizontal World: Growing Up Wild in the Middle of Nowhere,” “Small Buried Things: Poems,” and others. Named Iowa’s Poet Laureate in the spring of 2019. Named one of 23 Poets Laureate Fellows by the Academy of American Poets in 2021.
Kathleen Norris, author of five nonfiction books, including “Amazing Grace: A Vocabulary of Faith” and “Dakota: A Spiritual Geography” which in 2014 was chosen for the One Book program in honor of the 125th anniversary of statehood for both North and South Dakota.
Jennie Shortridge, author of articles, essays, and five bestselling novels, “Love Water Memory,” “When She Flew,” “Love and Biology at the Center of the Universe,” “Eating Heaven,” and “Riding with the Queen.”
Sarah Vogel, former ND Agriculture Commissioner and author of “The Farmer's Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm.”
Larry Watson, author of “Montana 1948,” “Let Him Go,” and “As Good As Gone,” among other novels, poetry, and short stories. Recipient of numerous prizes and awards from Milkweed Press, Friends of American Writers, Mountain and Plains Booksellers Association, Mountain and Plains Library Association, New York Public Library, Wisconsin Library Association, Critics’ Choice, and The High Plains Book Award.
Lonna Whiting, is a North Dakota-based freelance writer and essayist.
Michael Yellow Bird, co-author of “Decolonizing Pathways Towards Integrative Healing in Social Work,” and co-editor of “For Indigenous Eyes Only: A Decolonization Handbook,” “For Indigenous Minds Only: A Decolonization Handbook,” “Decolonizing Social Work,” (Winner of a Choice Outstanding Academic Title Award for 2014), and “Indigenous Social Work Around the World.” He is an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara), and Dean and Professor of the Faculty of Social Work, University of Manitoba.