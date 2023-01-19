There is a group of people that are trying to recall 6 of the 7 Williston Basin School District #7 school board members. We do not support this.

Did you know that for 5 out of the 6 school board members this is their second term voted by the school district they represent. This is the third term for the 6th school board member. This clearly states who the people want on their school board. The next election for school board positions is June 2024 with 3 positions open. Then in June of 2025 there will be 4 positions open. That is when this group should get their candidates prepared and try to get them elected. The current situation to elect new members through a recall petition, if they gather enough signatures, is spending taxpayer dollars on an election that isn’t necessary.



