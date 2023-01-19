There is a group of people that are trying to recall 6 of the 7 Williston Basin School District #7 school board members. We do not support this.
Did you know that for 5 out of the 6 school board members this is their second term voted by the school district they represent. This is the third term for the 6th school board member. This clearly states who the people want on their school board. The next election for school board positions is June 2024 with 3 positions open. Then in June of 2025 there will be 4 positions open. That is when this group should get their candidates prepared and try to get them elected. The current situation to elect new members through a recall petition, if they gather enough signatures, is spending taxpayer dollars on an election that isn’t necessary.
What happened to working together? And concluding that when things do not go our way that we have to accept it, compromise, or move on. The school board has provided alternative options to families who do not want their children to take surveys or to read certain books etc.. For those parents wanting more control over their children’s education, an example is at the high school some students are homeschooled for certain subjects and then take classes of their choice at the high school. We really need to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Please get informed about what is happening with this recall of 6 out of the 7 school board members, because this is dividing our community instead of encouraging us to work together. This recall will delay our district from dealing with the real issues our school district is facing such as overcrowded schools and a need to take the next steps in the comprehensive long term facility planning they developed. The school board has been meeting biweekly to tackle the long list of items needed to establish a well rounded district, and we need to allow them the time to do their job!!
Divided we stand still, but together we can make things happen.