I’m a suicide prevention advocate in North Dakota. I specialize in LGBTQ+ outcome data and I work in healthcare. This legislative session has seen nearly 20 bills involving LGBTQ+ identity in some capacity and many of these bills restrict access to care or support.

I want folks to know that from the medical and suicide prevention side, we share the pain and outrage when trans care isn’t properly followed. I know it seems like every day there is another detransition story or exposè on a hospital. It is terrible when the World Professional Association of Transgender Health’s Standards of Care isn’t followed. It took five years to develop, included 119 medical experts, 1500 citations, and is how to make sure care is safe, effective, and appropriate. This care saves lives when we follow it.



