It was reported last week that Healthy and Productive North Dakota, which I help lead, had filed to oppose Measure 2, the ballot measure to legalize marijuana. Our campaign raised concerns about how Measure 2 lacks critical safeguards and would harm public health. Measure 2 includes no potency cap on consumable products, no ban on the industry from targeting kids, and no requirement for products to have warning labels and child-resistant packaging. Are these commonsense safeguards really too much to ask for?

As reported by the Minot Daily News, New Approach North Dakota’s response for omitting these safeguards was, “If we spelled out every last detail in the actual legislation, the bill would be extremely long and cumbersome for voters.” Since when has the length of legislation been a serious justification for omitting critical points from it? Legislation should be as long as it needs to be. Even taken at face value, the campaign’s explanation doesn’t hold up because Measure 2 had already broached the topic of potency and concentrations.



Tags

Load comments