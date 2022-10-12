It was reported last week that Healthy and Productive North Dakota, which I help lead, had filed to oppose Measure 2, the ballot measure to legalize marijuana. Our campaign raised concerns about how Measure 2 lacks critical safeguards and would harm public health. Measure 2 includes no potency cap on consumable products, no ban on the industry from targeting kids, and no requirement for products to have warning labels and child-resistant packaging. Are these commonsense safeguards really too much to ask for?
As reported by the Minot Daily News, New Approach North Dakota’s response for omitting these safeguards was, “If we spelled out every last detail in the actual legislation, the bill would be extremely long and cumbersome for voters.” Since when has the length of legislation been a serious justification for omitting critical points from it? Legislation should be as long as it needs to be. Even taken at face value, the campaign’s explanation doesn’t hold up because Measure 2 had already broached the topic of potency and concentrations.
Measure 2 requires topical products, like marijuana-infused lotions, to be capped at 6% THC and edibles, like brownies, to be limited to 10mg of THC per serving and 100mg per package. THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana. Having addressed the potency of topical products, they chose not to impose a similar cap on the strength of consumable marijuana products. For instance, Measure 2 does not prohibit the sale of 99% THC vapes, 65% THC concentrates, or 40% THC flower (Montana capped the potency of flower at 35%). This is because the supporters of Measure 2 favor the use of near-pure THC products and want no limitations on the strength of consumable marijuana products.
Users of high-potency marijuana are four times more likely to develop addiction than users of low-potency products, and daily users of marijuana above 10% THC are nearly five times more likely to develop psychosis than non-users. Moreover, nearly 1-in-3 of users are unaware of the potency of their products. Measure 2’s intentional lack of a potency cap places all users at risk.
Some may think Measure 2 is already “long and cumbersome.” Even so, we’re confident that voters wouldn’t have minded a few additional sentences if they had been used to address critical matters of public health and public safety. Given its lack of critical safeguards, we urge you to vote NO on Measure 2.
-Campaign Manager of Healthy and Productive North Dakota