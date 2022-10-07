I am visiting here in Williston but saw something that really made me mad. I was sitting at the First International Bank and Trust, 1331 9th Ave NW when I watched a gentlemen park his truck in the handicap spaces, but he took up two of them by angle parking. It bothered me a lot and I called the police.
But while waiting for the police the man came out and got into his truck and drove away, but right after he left another gentlemen parked in the spot on the left side of the painted blue walkway and got a wheelchair for his car and went to get his wife for the passenger side. NOW if the truck would have still been there the car would have had to park in the third spot on the right side of the blue painted walkway and then would not have had enough room to get the wheelchair between the car and the curb. If the situation would have been reversed, the man in the truck would have been highly ticked off.
For me he had no consideration or compassion for others, especially handicap. Also, from where I was, I did not see any handicap sticker on the license plate or one hanging from the mirror. I feel he should have his Handicap privilege taken away for a year. The handicap sign reads, unlawful or unauthorized parking mandates a $100 fine, and he should be fined the $100. I feel that his parking was UNLAWFUL. I had to use a wheelchair for my wife and something like this highly ticks me off.