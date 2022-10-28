Citizens were fought tooth and nail, all the way to the North Dakota Supreme Court, by the establishment in Bismarck seeking to preserve its own power. They trumped up false allegations against a group seeking to put legislative and gubernatorial term limits on the ballot in November. The Secretary of State tossed out thousands of citizen signatures. This move was rebuked by the Court, who voted 5-0 to permit Constitutional Measure 1 to be printed on your ballot . Now, various special interest groups have come out, represented by lobbyists, trying to convince us that we should oppose the term limits measure–get this–because lobbyists would have too much power! Who is the last lobbyist you heard of who wanted to find a way to lessen their own influence?

Of course that’s a bunch of nonsense. Lobbyists oppose term limits wherever they are proposed, including here. The voters can see through it. They understand that lobbyists lose influence with term limits, because open seat elections mean they cannot simply bank on cozy long-term relationships to get the favors they want. Lobbyists lose and the people win when it comes to term limits.



Tags

Load comments