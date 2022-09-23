Letter to the editor:
What do you know about the 30 x 30 LAND GRAB???
The program in America was initiated by the Biden administration through Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” signed January 27, 2021. Their agenda is to take 30% of America’s land by 2030. Then the next step is 50% by 2050!! The Executive Order does not state how the land will be managed, but what we know is that the plan is for the land to be permanently off-limits to most human use. President Biden waited only 6 days following his inauguration to sign this Executive order.
Proponents argue climate impacts are human-caused, and permanently preserving 30% of America’s land and oceans is necessary to reverse climate change. SCIENCE AND DATA DO NOT JUSTIFY THESE EXTREME POLICY MEASURES.
The 30 x 30 is merely a unconstitutional policy shift, moving us from a nation founded on private property principles to one controlled by the administrate state. It is not only a power grab but a method of population control by controlling the food. This is the largest federal land grab our nation has ever faced.
They have promised to use every tool in the toolbox, from conservation programs to federal land acquisitions and withdrawals.
There is no credible scientific reasoning or fact that support the need to “cure’ climate change.
1/3 of the United States is already owned by Federal and State governments.
There is no constitutional or statutory authority for the President, the Department of the Interior, or the Department of Agriculture to set aside and permanently preserve 30% of all land and oceans in the United States.
Private lands will be a major target, because they are the most productive, ecologically diverse areas in the nation.
Landowners should expect a push to increase restrictions on federal lands such as reducing roads, eliminating grazing, mining and oil and gas development, creating wildlife corridors, and designating critical habitat for endangered species across large regions.
Environmental groups are pressing Congress to incorporate the 30 x 30 agenda into bills related to land and ocean management, and appropriation bills such as the Farm Bill.
This Resolution opposing the “30 x 30”, “America the Beautiful”, and “Half Earth” is set to go before our Williams County Commissioners. We ask them to oppose the objective of this program. If passed the Board will send a copy of the signed Resolution to The Department of Interior, Department of Agriculture and other relevant Federal and State agencies that it sees fit.
CONTACT YOUR WILLIAMS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS “TODAY” and recommend they “PASS” the resolution when placed on the agenda.
Sons Of Liberty