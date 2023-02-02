As the director of Community Church Child Care in Bismarck I see first hand how the child care crisis is impacting both providers and families. I am, yet again, in the middle of a hiring process at my Center. My previous hiring phase was 6 months ago. I had over 100 applicants, was in contact with 68 of them, managed to schedule interviews with a dozen or so, had 6 of them not show the interview, hired 4 and had 2 of those no-show either the background check or their first day of work. Of the two left one is still with me and the other has moved on to another daycare program.

The current climate of early childhood is one of low pay, little to no benefits and very high turnover. Sounds like just the job you’re looking for right? Sounds like the kind of job you would encourage your children and grandchildren to pursue, right? On average a child care worker makes $11.19 in North Dakota with no benefits.



