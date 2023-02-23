With the passing of HB 1254 in the House, North Dakota is one step closer to protecting minors from the medical abuse that is deceptively labeled “gender-affirming care”.
The representatives who stood in opposition admonished the assembly to trust the experts and respect parental rights. First, let’s take a close look at these so-called experts. The leader in professional guidance relating to gender identity is the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and is a far-left organization that is composed of activists who have a financial and ideological stake in transitioning as many young people as possible. The majority of WPATH members have affiliations with the University of Minnesota Program in Sexuality, which is primarily funded by Tawani Foundation, a transgender advocacy organization. In addition to their clear conflict of interest, WPATH receives guidance from disturbed individuals. Their collaboration with participants of an online fetish forum that produces child pornography and extreme sadomasochistic content led to guidelines which included the category of ‘eunuch’ as a “gender identity.”
Secondly, supporting parental decision-making is incompatible with the acceptance of WPATH’s guidelines. WPATH has no minimum age recommendations for minors to obtain medical treatments and suggests that parents may need to be excluded from making medical decisions if they refuse to affirm their child’s transgender identity. In fact, Ren Massey, an author of WPATH's new guidelines, says "there are at least some Child Protective Service workers who are willing to enforce the need for affirmation by parents,". Perhaps Massey was unaware of the study that found states with laws allowing minors to access hormone treatment without parental consent have higher rates of youth suicide. Threatening hesitant parents into affirming their child's trans identity is activism masquerading as healthcare.
Transgenderism is not an objective identity and is not a condition that requires medical intervention. It is an ideology that, in large part, originated with two degenerate researchers who sexually abused infants and children for their unethical and pseudoscientific experiments. This ideology has morphed into a pervasive and destructive social contagion that is being spurred on by ideologues, activists, and financial opportunists. Like all evil movements in history, there will be a reckoning for the butchery taking place across the country. During this legislative session, North Dakota will decide where it stands. The bravery and moral clarity of the 66 legislators who voted in favor of House Bill 1254 is a good first step.