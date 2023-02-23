With the passing of HB 1254 in the House, North Dakota is one step closer to protecting minors from the medical abuse that is deceptively labeled “gender-affirming care”.

The representatives who stood in opposition admonished the assembly to trust the experts and respect parental rights. First, let’s take a close look at these so-called experts. The leader in professional guidance relating to gender identity is the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and is a far-left organization that is composed of activists who have a financial and ideological stake in transitioning as many young people as possible. The majority of WPATH members have affiliations with the University of Minnesota Program in Sexuality, which is primarily funded by Tawani Foundation, a transgender advocacy organization. In addition to their clear conflict of interest, WPATH receives guidance from disturbed individuals. Their collaboration with participants of an online fetish forum that produces child pornography and extreme sadomasochistic content led to guidelines which included the category of ‘eunuch’ as a “gender identity.”



Tags

Load comments