Letter to the editor

I believe carbon capture and sequestration is a key element of North Dakota’s energy future. As a geologist and businessperson, I see the benefits in capitalizing on North Dakota’s enormous underground storage potential, a resource that is unlikely to run out. The state has the “geologic jackpot” in terms of carbon dioxide storage. Our geologic formations have more than enough capacity to safely sequester not only our own carbon dioxide but also that of our neighbors. North Dakota has over 250 billion tons of permanent underground storage capacity in deep saline formations – capacity to store 4,400 years’ worth of North Dakota’s carbon output!



Load comments