When Governor Doug Burgum gave his State of the State address he spoke of courage, curiosity, gratitude and humility. Ending with, "We are all here today because we love this state. Let us remember to love each other as well."

Watching bills come out of the Legislature regarding pronouns, bathrooms, books, drag queens, reproductive health care, and our LGBTQ+ community, I see fear, apathy, ingratitude, false-pride, and hate.



Tags

Load comments