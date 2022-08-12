Purchase Access

Tioga is known as the energy and innovation capital of North Dakota—and our renewable energy leadership has helped us get there. As the Director of Tioga Area Economic Development, I see the economic benefits of clean energy across our community. This week the nation celebrates American Clean Power Week, and our clean energy progress is giving North Dakota much to honor.

According to the American Clean Power Association, the renewable energy industry supports 2,200 jobs across the state. This number is expected to grow as the nation turns to renewable energy at record levels. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that wind turbine technicians and solar panel installers will be the second and fifth fastest growing careers in the next decade. As an energy powerhouse, our state is prime to attract business investment and create jobs.



