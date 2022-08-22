Letter to the editor: Investing in our community with renewable energy
North Dakotans take pride in our energy leadership, and renewable energy has helped continue our state’s competitive edge. As a State Representative for our great state and a member of the Energy Development and Transmission Committee, I am committed to a thriving energy economy here in the Roughrider State. As American Clean Power Week continues, I am proud to support North Dakota’s clean energy leadership.
The American Clean Power Association reports that our state receives more than 36 percent of our energy from wind, solar and energy storage, the seventh highest in the nation. Our leadership has resulted in a capital investment of $8 billion from renewable energy projects and has created 2,200 jobs statewide. These jobs provide a stable paycheck for residents and support the local economy.
Renewable energy projects, such as the recent announcement from MISO of a $439 million transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale to Monticello, have created diverse business investment opportunities for our state, but this is just the beginning.
Acting as another “crop” to harvest, clean energy projects have paid $22.1 million in land lease payments to North Dakota farmers in 2022. These payments are a stable source of income for farmers that can withstand droughts and flooding. As a farmer, I understand the financial pressures of agriculture work, and these projects offer a helping hand.
I am proud to be a renewable energy advocate this week and every week. Our energy leadership has proven that North Dakota communities are more resilient with renewable energy investments on our side.