5G technology still untested
To the Editor,
Mayor Klug is a great person and has done an excellent job as mayor but I am concerned about a plan he has to implement 5G technology in Williston. 5G is a remarkable technology and it’s understandable why it is exciting to people in the technology and investment world. However there are significant concerns that are well documented but appear to be ignored by those who just want to advance the technology. In addition to the many frequencies of EMF’s we are already exposed to, 5G brings the addition of the millimeter wave (MMW). This bandwidth is known to penetrate up to 2 millimeters into human skin tissue causing a burning sensation. MMW was chosen for use in crowd control weapons by the US Department of Defense. MMW has been linked to: eye problems such as lens opacity in rats and eye damage in rabbits; impacted heart rate variability in rats and arrhythmias in frogs; pain; suppressed immune function; depressed growth and increased antibiotic resistance in bacteria. 4G frequencies which we have now go as high as 6GHz, but 5G exposes biological life to pulsed signals in the 30 GHz to 100GHz range. The general public has never before been exposed to such high frequencies for long periods of time. Once 5G is installed, people will be exposed to its frequencies 24/7. A call for a moratorium on 5G was issued in 2017 by 180 scientists and doctors from 35 countries until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from the industry. And yet, at a recent US Senate Commerce hearing the FCC admitted that no 5G safety studies have been conducted or funded by the agency or the telecom industry and that none are planned. Maybe the concerns about 5G are unfounded, but before we blindly begin installing hundreds of 5G transmitters in our city, I think we owe it to ourselves to wait until all health and environmental concerns have been thoroughly addressed. Our society has certainly suffered immensely from industries that said tobacco was safe and now we are seeing serious health problems and deaths from vaping which many adults thought was harmless. Even more recently, after many years of denial by industry, on August 19th the results of a government funded study found that drinking fluoridated water during pregnancy lowers children’s IQ. Let’s not let infatuation with 5G technology compromise our safety until it is thoroughly tested and proven safe.
Phil Jore