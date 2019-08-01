Some friends of Fran Bosch gathered last night, in a mosquito-free environment, to wish him well on his new path after his ignominious release by Williams County. As a near-victim of a workplace sexual harassment claim myself, I certainly realize there are two sides to every story. However, the friends gathered in support of Fran last night all found it very difficult to believe that Fran could be anything less than kind, considerate and professional in dealing with any person, be they fellow workers or the public at large. Why would we believe that? Because we know Fran Bosch and he had never once displayed the kind of behavior that Williams County claims he displayed to those bringing the harassment charges upon him. In the end, it is just sad. To my recollection, the Williams County Vector Control District has never had a finer director. As one of Fran’s friends remarked last night, “I can’t remember the last time I bought mosquito repellant. Ten years ago, I used to buy four at a time, unless the shelves were empty, which they quite frequently were.” All of Williston will miss the talents of this superb public servant and there are many of us who truly dislike seeing him go, especially in the way this played out. I just wish the Williston Herald could add a sad faced emoji here.
Steve Slocum
Williston