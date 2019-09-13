EXIM is worth supporting
Dear Editor:
At this year’s Greater ND Chamber Policy Summit, I had the privilege of listening to some of North Dakota’s finest business people talk tariffs and trade. While there are certainly aspects of our nation’s trade policies worth debating, the Export-Import Bank (EXIM) is one worth supporting in full.
EXIM plays a critical role to American businesses exporting products around the world. Many of North Dakota’s manufacturing, agriculture and equipment companies rely on the financial tools of the Export-Import Bank, from loan guarantees to insurance, to access world markets. The EXIM is a critical component to their success, growth, and ability to hire workers.
We need Congress to reauthorize the EXIM bank by voting yes on S. 2933, the Export-Import Bank Reauthorization Act of 2019, and before September 30th. Whether its Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing in the west, or WCCO Belting in Wahpeton, every corner of North Dakota can benefit when our companies are afforded resources and reassurance as they enter new foreign markets.
Sincerely,
Rep. Josh Boschee
Fargo