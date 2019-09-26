District 1 Gives District 8 a solution
On May 14th of this year, District 8 voters gave the District 8 school board a very emphatic NO to an 89 million dollar bond referendum. Part of that bond was for a 400 student District 8 High School.
Now District 1 has offered to make room in the Williston High School for up to 400 District 8 students for about 12 million dollars. A logical person would think the District 8 school board would jump on this proposal like a duck on a June bug. Instead, in the Sept 17th Herald, we read that the District 8 school board president asks “why is District 1 asking for the full cost of expansion?” The answer is that District 1 taxpayers already gave in 2016.
With all due respect, District 1 taxpayers invested 56 million dollars on a new Williston High School. Why is it not fair that District 8 finally has to invest in a high school structure? How many years now has District 8 been able to avoid funding their own high school structure because the laws have allowed them to use the District 1 high school?
It is very likely that the May 14th District 8 referendum went down simply because the plans were too grandiose. A 12 million dollar expansion for up to 400 students is a reasonable response to an identified need for District 8 voters. This expansion is not merely some dreamer’s grandiose wish. In reality, even the tax revenue base for District 8 eclipses the tax revenue base for District 1. Why is District 1 suppose to do all the heavy financial lifting?
At present, District 1 need only accept about 100 of the 208 District 8 students, and then only as long as sufficient space is available. If I were on the District 1 School Board, I wouldn’t give an inch on this proposal. The problem of a lack of student space in the WHS facility for District 8 students belongs to District 8. In short, this proposal is a bargain. It is a District 1 solution being offered to District 8 for a District 8 problem. (If District 8 needs a written agreement to offset their investment, then a written agreement should be no problem.) If District 8 voters don’t embrace this solution as a blessing for solving their high school needs, they are free to solve their own problem.
Scott Roth
Williston ND