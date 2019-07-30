It is a sad time for the people of Williston. After eleven years of dedicating his life to combating mosquitoes, including his evenings and weekends, Fran Bosch was pressured into retirement. In April 2008 Fran Bosch took the position as director of Vector Control. At that time the mosquito program was so inadequate the people of Williston weren't able to enjoy the summers outdoors. Over the years Fran was able to develop a mosquito program that included the Air Force, aircraft program, and expanded the program from city wide to county wide. The program developed by Fran Bosch was admired throughout the United States and other directors consulted with Fran as to how to improve their mosquito program.
The recent article in the Williston Herald about Fran Bosch's resignation due to harassment is appalling. I have know Fran Bosch for over 20 years professionally and personally. He is one of the most honest, considerate, and professional person I know.
Fran Bosch gave the people of Williston his all. It is a shame when the decision makers want someone out they will do anything, including false accusations, to,get someone to retire. Also it is disheartening to see a newspaper write an article that is inaccurate and willing to damage someone's character just for a story.
Thank you Fran Bosch for your service to the Williston people. I believe you and stand alongside you!
Lois Salveson
Bismarck