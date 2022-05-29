Dear Mr. Holst:
I’ve read that you’ve stated that as a county commissioner you would like to run the county as a “business.” Essentially, any business is providing goods or services for payment, to make a profit. Correct?
A state, county &/or city government is going to supply what kinds of goods or services to its communities & citizens and expect what kind of payment in return?
Is the road department not going to plow my street if I don’t pay for the service? Is the city not going to empty my garbage bins if I don’t pay extra? Is the County Health Department not going to vaccinate children through the State Vaccine program at no cost anymore? Will there be no Disaster and Emergency Services Response Program or what about the EMS & Ambulance services? And what about all the people working in these departments costing the county money?
Exactly how is this going to work Mr. Holst? What does a government “business” look like to you?
As an elected official, you work FOR the people who elected you. That means to the vast majority that you make decisions and solve problems that are in the county’s, and the people’s best interest. Some of those decisions are based on laws or rules far outside the reach of a small rural county following the many state statutes in place and managed by the state legislature.
Investing in the county and projects that promote community growth, doesn’t get you, as a “business owner,” much return for profits.
For example: improvements at the fair grounds brings more people and business to our town, which in turn affects the local hotels, nonprofit groups with food booths, vendors, and the overall attendance at the fair & rodeo for that entire week. This brings money and growth to the community.
A couple other comments that were reported were that you wanted more transparency among the commissioners. You do realize that any meeting they have is public and the minutes to those meetings are accessible to the public right? Do you know what the county funds look like? That information is also available to the public, but you clearly aren’t aware of the day-to-day events or rules of a county government.
Investing in the county with its strengths and resources, making improvements to help other people & groups in the community grow and profit, is what a good commissioner/ leader does. Representing our county at the state level in a positive, educated, and well-informed way is what is required by an elected official. Even if that means you are representing our community and interests in Helena, lobbying for changes that our county needs at the legislative level.
I feel your view of what is expected of you as a county commissioner is very limited and uneducated. I would hope that either you start to see what would be expected in this position or stop spouting off ridiculous things without giving them any thought about the bigger picture (such as state laws, & the people) and how it affects the county as a whole.
Sincerely,
Simone Bond
Sidney