Coronavirus' negative impact on our economy is well known. But our already hard-hit agriculture sector is feeling the economic strain even more. Issues like harsh weather, and the U.S.-China trade war, have curtailed profits over the years. Recent impending state budget cuts will only exacerbate these issues.
In North Dakota, my home state, farmers are reducing their spending, and stockpiling their crops to avoid selling them at a loss. The agriculture industry in North Dakota accounts for a large percentage of our jobs. What farmers in North Dakota are experiencing is not unique. Farmers across the country are dealing with a similar situation. At the same time, the lack of open farmers’ markets, restaurants, and other businesses, further hurts farmers.
As our state and federal lawmakers focus on economic recovery, they must put in place policies to revive the agriculture industry, not adding new overbearing and high-cost regulations. One issue that’s gaining traction in some states is called “right to repair.” But “right to repair” isn’t the righteous cause that some advocates are portraying the issue as in the news. Farmers currently have the legal right to maintain, repair, or fix their equipment how they best see fit. Manufacturers provide comprehensive tool-kits and repair guides to help farmers independently fix their equipment. Even with rapid advancement of technology on tractors, farmers can make most, if not all repairs themselves. Modern farm equipment increases efficiency, safety, and even comfort for farmers.
Equipment manufacturers and dealers also provide farmers highly-trained technicians to safely and efficiently make repairs, in the rare situation where a farmer cannot repair their equipment themselves. These technicians invest countless hours in training to stay up-to-date on the latest technology to help farmers. They use mobile repair trucks to quickly reach farmers and fix the issue.
This issue is really about third-party activists seeking to gain access to a company’s proprietary information. “Right to repair” activists, often from the tech sector, are using farmers for their advantage. If third parties gained access to a tractor’s code, they could tamper and remove important federally mandated safety and emissions settings. Just like other industries, tractors and combines have federal safety and environmental laws that apply and tampering with these settings is illegal.
“Right to repair” laws undermine farmers’ significant investment in equipment. These laws create unknown liability and safety issues for the individuals modifying the code, for dealers who trade-in the modified equipment for resale, and for future owners of the modified equipment. These issues would be detrimental to already struggling farmers. Farmers take pride in their hard-working and self-sufficient attitude. The trend of activists trying to capitalize on “right to repair” when our nation’s farmers are struggling the most is troublesome. Despite the agriculture community weathering a few difficult years, American farmers will always persevere.
Our lawmakers have been steadfast in supporting my industry. Their support means that every time these activists introduce a “right to repair” bill, it has failed to pass. Let’s hope they continue to stand with farmers by supporting legislation beneficial to our community, not so-called “right to repair.
Rep. Keith Kempenich
Bowman, ND