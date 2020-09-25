There has been much conversation over the last couple of days about the possibility of more business closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the State of North Dakota Health Department’s Risk Level Rating Scale, Williams County is currently at the Moderate Risk Level, and according to Governor Burgum, rapidly approaching the High Risk Level. It is important to note that these Risk Levels are assigned at the state level, and our local and county officials are doing everything they can to work with the State of ND to keep us away from a High Risk designation.
A designation into the High Risk Category would put us back to where we were in the spring, with hundreds of businesses forced to close their doors to the public due to state mandates. This would be devastating to our business community, to our quality of life, and to our economy. We are with you in understanding how critical it is to keep the doors open.
As I see it, we have been given one opportunity to keep Governor Burgum from declaring Williams County as High Risk and forcing our doors closed - Masking Up and making a major effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
We are joining the City of Williston and Williams County in urging our community to take mask wearing seriously. We urge businesses to suggest mask wearing for entrance into their establishments; we urge community members to wear a mask in any situation where social distancing can not be maintained, to stay home from large gatherings, take extra precautions when it comes to hand-washing and sanitizing, and to stay home if you are feeling sick.
This is not a political issue, but a community issue and we hope you will hear our plea to support your fellow community members, friends, and neighbors and keep our small and locally owned businesses up and running.
I’ll be wearing my mask – I hope you’ll join me.
Rachel Richter Lordemann
President, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce