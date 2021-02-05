Two recent letters to the editor expressed dissatisfaction with HB1298, the bill that relates “to participation in athletic events exclusively for males or females.” The bill would not allow those persons who were assigned male or female at birth to participate in sports “exclusively” for the opposite sex. One letter related a scenario that occurred in TX: a transitioning girl that wanted to wrestle on the boys’ wrestling team was out of luck, because the team was “exclusively” for males. I don’t understand why this is bad.
Another letter stated “there is no categorical advantage being male has over being female in athletics.” This is categorically untrue. I threw the shot put in high school. The girl who won state that year was a powerful eighth-grader who threw at least five feet farther than any other competitor. But her winning
throw wouldn’t have even qualified her in the boys’ division. Asserting that there aren’t biological differences between males and females is denying one’s common sense to appear more sympathetic or compassionate.
At one National Institute of Health website (ncib.nim.nih.gov), I read a study that dealt with “Behavioral and Emotional Problems” of children with gender dysphoria. From the article: “In a study of 101 youth in Los Angeles with gender dysphoria, 35% of participants had depression scores in the clinical range, 51% reported ever thinking about suicide, and 30% had attempted suicide at least once in their lives.”
Can’t we support transgender youth in better ways than making extraordinary sports accommodations for a small percentage of society? If exclusively male or female teams have to admit those transitioning, the spirit of 1972’s Title XI legislation – to provide equal opportunity to compete in sports – will be completely turned on its head. To avoid any extraordinary or unintended consequences, I favor HB1298.
Rena D. Helberg
Williston