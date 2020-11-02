North Dakota Deer Gun season is here. It is time to go through the usual ethical violations North Dakota and non-resident hunters do while enjoying the North Dakota outdoors.
As a combat veteran, I think it’s important to remind my fellow citizens that if you have a deer gun tag, that rifle, on average, shoots a round that is capable of traveling between 2,000-3,000 feet per second. If one needs a better shot, be sure that you’re in proper range to effectively kill that animal. Also, one shot should do; if you need more than 3 shots, go back to the range.
North Dakota offers many hunting opportunities. Numerous hunting apps can properly navigate and help a hunter to know the difference between public or private land. Remember to read signs properly. I’ve asked permission to hunt private land before, all it takes is being respectful and being thankful for the opportunity after the hunt.
If you want that deer, get out and earn it. Get away from windshield time. Be prepared and have the proper equipment to drag or pack a deer out if it comes to that.
Some of you may be wondering why I have to say this. It’s because I see violations every year. It is as if people get "buck drunk" and can’t comprehend common courtesy. You took Hunter’s Safety for a reason. As a character in the famous movie, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High" said, “Learn it, know it, live it.”
Brandon Delvo
Jamestown