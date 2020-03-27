Hello, I’m Javayne Oyloe, the Executive Officer of Upper Missouri District Health Unit,
I want to share my thoughts on the current situation with you and how you can help to do your part. First, I want to take a moment to say thank you to my co-workers, our community partners and the business community for finding creative and thoughtful ways to work through this situation together while still providing needed services in this challenging time.
We are in a pandemic with a new virus, Coronavirus or COVID-19. Since this is a new virus strain, no one has immunity. The virus does not discriminate and can spread quickly. The symptoms may be mild for many people, but for our most vulnerable, it can have devastating outcomes. Healthcare and partners are working hard to do what they can to prepare for the potential impact of the virus. In order to not overtax our healthcare systems, we need to collectively do our part to slow the spread of the virus. It will make a difference! Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment. Experts are learning about this virus daily. Slowing the spread and buying the experts’ time will make a huge difference in the potential outcomes of this public health crisis.
If you are not essential personnel, please stay home. Limit unnecessary outings, practice good hand washing, and everyday prevention. By doing this, we can reduce the impact and protect each other.
This is uncharted territory for many of us. For me personally, I have parents in their 80’s whom I love and many of you have family and friends who are also in the high-risk groups, as well. The goal is for everyone to be safe. Do your best to stay connected with those you care about by phone or mail. I know my parents enjoy receiving letters.
Stay active, there are many outdoor activities you can enjoy, like walking, that can be done while still following the six-foot distancing rule. These things will be good for your physical and mental health while keeping your household happier.
This isn’t forever. This situation will last longer than any of us would like, but it will end. When it’s over, we can look back to a time we each made a choice to make a difference for the safety of ourselves and our community.
“If we do this right, nothing happens....and if nothing happens, we have protected our most vulnerable people.”
Our communities have a history of rallying together to help and support one another when there is a need. Let’s use that same spirit of unity to do our part during this pandemic.
Thanks for your consideration and stay safe,
Javayne