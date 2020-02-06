I’ve asked before, but I’ll ask again. Could Sens. Hoeven and Cramer or Rep. Armstrong please submit a decorum bill to their respective chambers that says when the President of the United States gives the State of the Union, he simply gives it without any interruptions? It is a constitutional requirement that it be given and the American people deserve to hear a speech in its intended form. A speech without inflection, tone, tempo, pronunciation, dramatic pause, intensity and most importantly rhythm, isn’t a speech…it’s a dramatic reading of sound bites.
One side always sits on their hands and pouts while the other side acts like they’re at a football game, up 35 to 0. Here’s the decorum part. The bill requires all from the Congress and all others to sit there like adults and listen to the speech, but allows for unlimited clapping or pouting after the speech. It boils down to basic courtesy and decorum, as exhibited by the Supreme Court Justices and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Just follow their lead and I’m good.
Steve Slocum
Williston