Hospital auxiliary thanks members of community
On behalf of the Mercy (CHI) Auxiliary, I would like to thank everyone for their support for our Courtyard Garden Celebration that was held June 26th.
Usually the Auxiliary sponsors a Community Garden Tour but we knew that wasn’t feasible this year. Due to the drought and hailstorm we developed a different event. First Lutheran Church opened their courtyard and fellowship hall for the event.
We had 3 goals in mind for the Courtyard Celebration. We wanted to increase our knowledge of plants and yard decorations, help our local individuals and businesses and assist our hospital with a needed project.
We were able to raise funds needed to purchase 2 sleep beds for use by family members of hospitalized patients.
Thanks to all that made this event successful.
Phyllis Stokke
Williston