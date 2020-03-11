I have awakened the past two mornings reflecting on what a wonderful community we live in. I have witnessed much generosity just in two weeks, and I think WOW and THANK YOU GOD. I think of all the vulnerable people that have been served by a huge number of volunteers in the community. When I say vulnerable people, I am not thinking only of underprivileged, domestic violence victims or homeless people, but all of us who have a need (temporary or constant) for help at a certain point in our journey on this earth.
I have witnessed people coming faithfully every Sunday to help serve Banquet West- a welcoming community meal available for anyone. I have heard Harley Davidson shut down operations to help facilitate the Feeding the Hungry event last weekend while scores of people filled bags of food for the hungry in other areas of the world. I have seen people volunteer to help the foster program. People from outside the congregation of First Lutheran volunteered to help make the Meatball and Lutefisk Dinner successful. Lastly, I was involved in the Hearts for Hospice fundraiser event. Not only did about 50 volunteers help make the event a success, many donated items, and many bid on live and silent auction items to help fund the excellent services Health at Home and Hospice Organization provide.
So again, to the Williston and surrounding communities, I personally want to say Thank You for serving God and our community through your hands and your hearts.
With complete gratitude,
Kathleen Sinclair