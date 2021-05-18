Congratulations to Trenton School for once again sponsoring the important Highway 1804 Cleanup! Commendations go to the administration team of Matt Schriver, Steve Morben, and Kay Cavanaugh; project chairmen Connie Stump and Randy St. Pierre; as well as the entire staff and all the students for the dedication and hard work necessary to make this happen. Special thanks to community partners Savage Services, Grand Treasure Casino, Trenton Indian Service Area and Clinic, Enbridge and other community members who appreciate the value of this project. It is a pleasure to enjoy the beautiful Missouri River Valley and rolling hills of this historic road and not be distracted and disgusted by trash.
Thank you, Trenton School, for your service to our community area!
Sheila Hoffman
Trenton