Dim reality of headlights
I just read the 12-6-19 Dickinson Press Article: “One is too many: NDHP moves closer to making Vision Zero a reality.”
While it is a good article, it fails to address the issue of motorists failing to dim their headlights. This has become a real problem especially with these blue headlights on these newer vehicles. Not only are a lot of these head lights incorrectly aimed, most all drivers refuse to dim their headlights when meeting oncoming traffic.
If I had my way these blue headlights would be outlawed. As I understand it they are barley legal now. While they may help drivers to see better at night, they are also a safety hazard for oncoming traffic.
The refusal of motorists to dim their headlights at night whether they be blue or regular, is a big safety hazard and makes that driver a potential killer. It has become a dog eat dog world out on the highway both day and night. People are going to go wherever they want with complete disregard for other drivers out on the road. The Dickinson area seems to getting increasingly worse instead of better. The older drivers are acting worse than the younger ones.
I ask all drivers out there: Please! Please! Please! When meeting an oncoming vehicle dim your lights! Put yourself in their place! You wouldn’t like it if someone did that to you. You don’t own the road any more than anybody else.
If you need to have your headlights re-aimed or adjusted please spend the money to do so. It’s a lot cheaper than the loss of a human life. There is room for all of us out there on the roads if we will just use common courtesy.
Ralph Muecke
Gladstone