A year or so ago, when the city talked about removing the large garbage dumpsters in the alley and giving each residence their own smaller container, I was against it. At that time I wrote a Letter to the Editor expressing my opinion, to that effect.
It seemed to me a waste of time, effort and money. Now the truck has to dump many more containers.
Since the city did implement this new situation, it's not so bad. In fact I rather like it. We can now keep a clean garbage container and not have to put up with a lot of disgusting things put into the common containers, by whomever in the neighborhood, or in some cases, by others driving through. The downside is keeping it in the garage. It blows over outside, but the trade off is O.K., to have a clean container.
Chet Lund
Williston