I got quite a chuckle out of Kent Conrad's opinion published in the Herald. Stating that President Trump needs to be punished for killing cock robin - oh wait, maybe it was something else this time.
Democratic mayors, governors and members of Congress for the last 9 months have been encouraging riots and mayhem all across the United States. They are/have not been peaceful protests. Burning buildings are not a sign of peace. Kent has never said a word about those elected officials. It is interesting how he evidently came out of his mansion long enough to blather on. Hypocrisy was never a problem for him.
Speaking of, maybe he would like to tell the people of North Dakota how he became a multimillionaire on a Senator's salary. When he left North Dakota for Washington he was just a minor elected official. Maybe it is his wife's money? She made a lot of money lobbying U.S. Senators for more goodies for her clients. I don't think Mr. Trump or North Dakotans need to be lectured by him on honesty or integrity.
Rex Byerly
Williston