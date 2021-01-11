It is time for truth telling. Some have claimed the Presidential election was stolen, that Trump was the true winner.
That is false.
Joe Biden won the Presidential election and he did it in convincing fashion. Joe Biden won 7 million more votes than Donald Trump.
Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes. Donald Trump received 232 electoral votes.
Those votes have been certified by each of the 50 states. Recounts were conducted where provided by law. No outcomes were changed by the results of those recounts.
In a majority of the states, the elections were conducted by and overseen by Republicans, most notably in Arizona and Georgia.
Dozens of court challenges were made by the Trump campaign but not a single one changed the outcomes of the elections in the 50 states. Many of these court decisions were made by Republican judges. In fact, in many cases they were made by judges appointed by Donald Trump.
He even took a case to the U.S. Supreme Court which is controlled 6-3 by conservative justices and they determined it had so little merit they would not even hear the case. The three justices Trump appointed supported that conclusion.
The Attorney General of the United States, William Barr, appointed by Trump, investigated the claims of voter fraud and found no fraud sufficient to change the result in any of the 50 states.
The Electoral College convened and cast 306 votes for Joe Biden and 232 votes for Donald Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to be elected President. That is a fact. Those procedures were conducted in absolute compliance with the Constitution of the United States.
Those votes were then tabulated by the Congress of the United States again in full compliance with the Constitution of the United States.
Vice President Mike Pence, himself, announced the outcome of that count and that Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.
The Republican Leader of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, publicly stated on the floor of the U.S. Senate that Joe Biden was elected President of the United States. The Republican Leader of the US House, Kevin McCarthy, has publicly stated that Joe Biden was elected President of the United States.
Let’s remember when the shoe was on the other foot, VP Al Gore conceded to George W. Bush when only 537 votes in Florida separated him from victory. Gore had won the popular vote by over 500,000 votes.
Hillary Clinton conceded to Donald Trump when she received nearly 3,000,000 more popular votes and when only 107,000 votes separated her from winning the Electoral College, a margin much smaller than Biden’s over Trump.
These are facts and facts are stubborn things.
The violent mob President Trump incited to storm the U.S. Capitol, the center of our democracy, was an attempt to subvert the results of our election. That is an outrage and it cannot be tolerated.
He and the mob that followed his incitement to riot are guilty of sedition and insurrection that threatens our democracy.
Our democracy can endure but only if we protect and defend it.
All Members of Congress swear an oath “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” The Members of Congress must keep that pledge.
Donald Trump must be held accountable.
Kent Conrad
Editor’s note: Conrad was a U.S. Senator for North Dakota from 1986 until 2013.