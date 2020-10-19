The county has two measures on the general election ballot. These are a repeat of what was voted down in the June primary election. Now they are running them again because "they feel the voters were confused in June."
Measure 1 updates the Home Rule Charter. It gives the commission the right to change how some employees are designated making it easier to fire them. It also would give the commission the power to levy certain taxes without going to the voters for approval.
Measure 2 gives the commission the power to appoint the Auditor and Treasurer/Recorder and also fire them if they choose. These offices have been elected ever since the county was formed and if the passes this power is also taken from the voters.
Vote however you want, but please vote. Personally my wife and I have already voted no.
Martin Hanson,
Zahl
Editor's note: Hanson is a former Williams County District 1 Commissioner.