When you cast your ballot by mail in the June Primary Election, you need to consider this: The measure proposed by the Williams County Commissioners to update the Home Rule Charter, if approved, will give the Commissioners the power to appoint the County Auditor, and Treasurer/Recorder.
These offices have been elected by you the voters since Williams County came into existence. Are you, the voters, willing to have this power taken from you?
Do you realize that three of five commissioners can remove these officials and replace them with someone of their choosing? If you are not willing to give up this power, then vote no. If the voters can elect these people, who are the commissioners to think they should take this power away from you, the voters? It's up to you — vote no!
Martin Hanson
Former District #1 County Commissioner