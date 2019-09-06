I am puzzled that a strike for more ice cream is of educational value and supported or encouraged by a teacher or administration. It seems the parents today have enough difficulty with demands made by their children.
However, I would support a strike in support of a student who is new, bullied, shy, disadvantaged or lonely. Hopefully, the students didn’t find the strike compelling to lead to a future of an unhappy “paid political activist.” Strikes and protests often lead to chaos, anger, destruction, or worse. Let the children be children. Let them play, laugh, enjoy games, learn life’s necessary skills, and positive behavior.
Kathleen Smith, former teacher
Williston