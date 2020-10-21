North Dakota has the most cases of COVID-19 per capita of anywhere in the United States. This distinction should be of great concern to all of us.
To the north, in the province of Manitoba, which has a population of 1.2 million, there have been approximately 42 deaths. In North Dakota, with a population of 760,000, there have been approximately 412 deaths.
This is not a political crisis. This is a public health crisis.
With the exception of Minot and Fargo, in North Dakota elected officials with the ability to require masks have failed to do so. 33 other states and the District of Columbia mandate face covering in public.
“My recommendation, as you probably know because I’ve said it publicly so many times, is that absolutely we should have universal wearing of masks,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci.
I would encourage that citizens contact their elected officials, whether they are city, county, state, or federal, in support of a mask mandate.
If we’ve ever wondered what we would do if a major health crises were to happen in North Dakota, we’re doing it right now.
If we really choose to be legendary, we as North Dakotans need to act.
Bruce Anderson
Williston