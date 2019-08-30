Congratulations to the Williston Herald for informative reporting concerning: “Declares Drainage Project an Emergency,” on Aug. 6. Thank you Williston City Commission for recognizing how easily and quickly Williams soil erodes, threatening hard won infrastructure. Action was taken to enable families and businesses to continue enjoying investments made by and for community.
For in the same day’s paper, with the headline “Williston will get the state’s first TENORM facility;” another article of the continuing attempt to bring a RADIOACTIVE WASTE DUMP to Williston. Having been turned down more than once, corporate greed keeps trying. The location of proposed “TENORM” facility is north of Williston on 66th Street NW. On the side of town with new high school and middle school. Only a few miles to new XWA. Worse case? About 15 miles north from erosion site in first article. Not far, same easily eroded soil. I checked Google Earth; it shows erosion just east of the site. And there is a tributary of Little Muddy River immediately south and west of the site. UP hill, UP stream, and UP wind of hundreds, to thousands of family housing units. And all that hard won infrastructure of Williston. Not a good location: Wrong kind of soil and close proximity to major population metropolis.
Many things encourage people to relocate: A better job, newer housing, location to schools, higher education, family, medical options, shopping, recreation and quality of life. Williston has all that and more, with much being new. These items are highlighted by Realtors and Chambers of Commerce. Desirable to families, employers of family supporters, companies looking to expand or relocate; people planning for a future. A RADIOACTIVE WASTE DUMP is not something a community wants as part of its promotional offerings. The Williston City Commission wisely decided to deal with a small problem before it endangered the Community. Cheaper and ensures Community investments are respected.
May the Williams County Commissioners have equal foresight in protecting our community? Do not raise the radiation dosage allowed in Williams County. Say “NO” to “TENORM.”
David Fritz
Williston